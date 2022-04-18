Viral Video: With India’s rising inflation, prices of essential commodities like vegetables, edible oil and petroleum products have burnt holes in common man’s pockets. As prices skyrocket, social media has been overflowing with memes and jokes, with people complaining about the inflation issue. Now, a video of a vegetable seller talking about the price rise, in his own unique style has gone viral on the internet.Also Read - Gujarat Groom Gets Lemons as Wedding Gift From His Friends & Relatives, Pics Go Viral

The video shows the vegetable seller sitting in a sabzi mandi, reciting poetry about the inflation. He sarcastically mentions all the items whose prices have been hiked in recent times. A Twitter user called Shabnam Hashmi shared the video and claimed that the video might be from Punjab. ”Nimbu kehdi mainu haath, lagayi na, mircha bole kuch din mainu khayi na, Tel bhi kehda tanki bharwayi na, kahwe cylinder mainu aag lagayi na..”. He ends the poem comparing India’s situation with Sri Lanka and says, ”Mainu lagda India second Lanka hai.”

Hashmi shared the video and wrote, ”Gurvinder ki behtreen kavita . He is a vegetable seller , somewhere in Punjab I am assuming.”

Gurvinder ki behtreen kavita . He is a vegetable seller , somewhere in Punjab I am assuming pic.twitter.com/YGEo5BNLbf — Shabnam Hashmi (@ShabnamHashmi) April 17, 2022

The video has gone viral and people have found it extremely relatable in these times. Many praised him and called his poetry ‘zabardast.’ “They say they hold sway in the world It seems to me India is the second Sri Lanka,” wrote one user, emphasizing the crucial situation vis-a-vis inflation in the country.

According to a LocalCircles survey, about nine out of every 10 Indian households have felt the pinch of rising vegetable prices in the past 30 days, according to Business Standard. As per the data furnished by the National Statistical Office on Tuesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 6.95 per cent last month from 6.07 per cent in February 2022.