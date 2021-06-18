Viral Video: Who doesn’t love animal and bird videos? Cute videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and birds being adorable …they all melt the heart and make you smile. One such video doing the rounds on the internet is of a mama duck and her tiny ducklings strolling through the busy streets of New York City. To help them through the busy streets, multiple people helped stop traffic to help the duck family, and the story only got better from there. How? The duck family headed straight into a neighborhood bagel shop! Also Read - Man Shoplifts in Broad Daylight as Onlookers Film The Act on Camera, Shocking Video Goes Viral | Watch

TV writer and producer Doug Gordon captured the adorable video and wrote, ”A real-life “Make Way For Ducklings” scene just unfolded in Brooklyn with this mama duck and her babies trying to cross 5th Ave. Multiple people helped stop traffic to get them safely across the street. But it gets better…”

Watch the video here:

The mama duck and her ducklings then went into Bagel World. No word on what they ordered. pic.twitter.com/deNi7T8W2P — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) June 14, 2021

In the second clip, the ducks hilariously walk inside the bagel store as if they were planning on placing orders themselves. “No word on what they ordered,” Gordon joked.

“After a few minutes the ducks came out and one of the Bagel World employees helped lure them to the opposite curb with some bread crumbs. They are on their way up 4th Street, hopefully to Prospect Park,” Gordon in the third tweet.

After a few minutes the ducks came out and one of the Bagel World employees helped lure them to the opposite curb with some bread crumbs. They are on their way up 4th Street, hopefully to Prospect Park. pic.twitter.com/oZ0nMYY5Zv — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) June 14, 2021

Well, the adorable video has warmed people’s hearts, with many saying how it made their day. People also thanked the good samaritans who helped the duck family cross the street.

”Thank you for this, it totally made my day. I’ve been in such a terrible mood lately, I really needed something to make me smile,” one user wrote. “Mama bird took her babies to bagel world and politely got in LINE!!” another tweeted.

See more reactions:

