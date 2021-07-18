A makeup artist from Vancouver, Canada recently created a breathtaking optical illusion look that has left netizens completely shook. The makeup artist Mimi Choi, known by the username mimles on Instagram, is a beauty influencer with 1.5 million followers who is famous for her optical illusions and exceptionally creative makeup looks.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Helps Guide Blind Friend Towards Food. Netizens Are in Awe | Watch

Rex Chapman shared a short clip of her latest optical illusion face art on Twitter that has now gone viral with 480k views and thousands of likes and retweets. Also Read - WATCH: Video Captures Scary Moment Carnival Ride Spins Out of Control, Onlookers Help Avert Major Accident

Mimi Choi’s original post on Instagram has so far received nearly 160k likes and another reel of the look has 102k likes.

Here’s what she wrote on her Instagram post: “This is #makeup. Trust your instinct. You’re not crazy. I slept 3 times with my bald cap and illusion on because I got really dizzy and nauseous from painting the side of my head lol. This took around 8 hours to create. I wanted to recreate my old multiple-feature illusions from 2015-2016 to see how much I’ve evolved. Check my stories for my old versions of this particular concept!

In her makeup look, Mimi painted real looking lips and eyes all over her face and even head. One of the makeup eyes covered her real eye and the other eye was made to look like a lip. The Instagram reel she posted showed her applying lipstick on her fake lip, which when she opens er eyes little, turns out to be her eye.

Her whole head, that was covered with a bald cap, and face had multiple eyes, lips, ears and noses that looked confusingly real.

Mimi said that even she felt dizzy while painting her face in this manner because it took eight hours to complete this.

Social media users were absolutely stunned upon watching the video. Here’s what some Twitter users who were bowled her by her makeup look said:

This is fabulous, every time I look at it with fresh eyes, I notice something new. — Girl Downunder (@girl_down_oz) July 16, 2021

I just feel like that eye might be infected tomorrow… — Adrienne M (@AdrienneM3) July 16, 2021

ok you might need to cut back — danielle k hamilton (@dkh1422) July 15, 2021

