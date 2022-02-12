In a beautiful tribute To Lata Mangeshkar, a makeup artist from Delhi transformed herself into the late singer. The legendary singer, known as the Nightingale of India, passed away on February 6.Also Read - Viral Video: Makeup Artist’s Jaw Dropping Transformation Into Shah Rukh Khan Amazes The Internet | Watch

The makeup artist Dikshita shared a video on Instagram of how she turned herself into Lata Mangeshkar with the help of makeup. "Fir iss janam mai…Kaash mulaqat ho. My tribute to Lata Ji," Dikshita captioned the post.

In the video, Dikshita shows her before face and after transforming into Lata Mangeshkar. Her famous song Lag Ja Gale could be heard playing in the background. Netizens were left stunned and said her transformation was magical.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dikshita | Makeup Artist (@stuck.in.a.paradise)

In another video, the makeup artist showed how she pulled off the look. Lata Mangeshkar’s song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai could be heard playing over the clip. Watch the video below: