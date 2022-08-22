VIRAL VIDEO: There is no dearth of talent in India and thankfully, the internet and social media now make it easy for a person to showcase his/her skills. Of late, many makeup artists have used their art to create mind-blowing transformations. One such person is blogger and artist Azkha Tegar, who recently posted a video of herself transforming into Kaurwaki, princess of Kalinga from the 2001 movie Asoka, a character that was portrayed by actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. The video first shows the talented artist with a fresh face, following which she uses several makeup products to transform into Kareena’s look from the movie. According to her Instagram bio, she is based in Cianjur, a town in the West Java province of Indonesia.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Poses Like Bollywood Celeb In Front Of Paparazzi, But There's a Hilarious Twist. Watch

The video was captioned as, “Asoka Makeup,” along with the names of all the products that she used to complete her look.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

Social media users loved the amazing transformation and poured love in the comments section. One user wrote, “You’re work is amazing..love from India.” A second commented, “Karina see bhi khubsurat lg rhe ho.” A third said, “Most beautiful Hindi song….. And your makeup art very nice.”