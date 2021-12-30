New Delhi: There is no dearth of talent in India and thankfully, the internet and social media now make it easy for a person to showcase his/her skills. One such person is a Delhi-based makeup artist Dikshita, who has the talent to transform herself into a celebrity. In a video which is going viral, Dikshita is seen transforming herself into Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan by just using makeup. The video is bound to make your jaw drop.Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah Gets Heavily Trolled For Saying 'Mughals Are Refugees' in Edited Viral Clip - Check Tweets

The video starts with Dikshita showing a photograph of Shah Rukh Khan in a tuxedo. She then transforms herself into King Khan with contouring, foundation and different makeup techniques while Shah Rukh’s song Chammak Challo plays in the background. At the end of the video, she looks uncannily similar to SRK.

“Makeup transformation into the king of Bollywood @iamsrk,” read the caption. She also tagged Shah Rukh Khan in the caption.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dikshita | Makeup Artist (@stuck.in.a.paradise)

The video has amazed netizens who just can’t believe the incredible transformation. Many lauded Dikshita and filled the comments section with heart emojis and encouraging comments.

One user wrote, ”Tum kitniii awesomeeeeeeeeee ho yaar🥺❤️i wish i could hug you..you are amazing,” while another commented, ”Pure talent! Sheer brilliance 💓💓💓take a now.” A third wrote, ”just cant take my eyes off😍😍😍 soo goooood sooooo perfect.”

Her profile is filled with many transformation videos on national and international superstars.