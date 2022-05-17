Viral Video: There is no dearth of talent in India and thankfully, the internet and social media now make it easy for a person to showcase his/her skills. Of late, many makeup artists have used their art to create mind-blowing transformations. Now, a makeup artist identified as Priyanka Panwar has paid an emotional tribute to her grandmother by transforming into her. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, she shared a beautiful video in which she transformed herself into her grandmother in a bid to honour her.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Runs Away After Getting Caught Recording Dance Reel On Terrace. Watch

She shared the video on her Instagram handle @makeupbypriyankapanwar and wrote a detailed and emotional caption. ”This is for you Maa. She is no more with us and it’s been more than 3 years now but I miss her every single day, I used to get that daily dose of love while getting out for work with a good hug and kiss from her😭 On the day she left us, in the morning I was running late for work and in rush i couldn’t hug and kiss her🥺, infact she said “beta aja mere pas” but I was like I’m getting late Maa so I left but I regret it so much that us din mein unse kyun nahi mili. Being brought up in a joint family is a blessing and you get to spend so much time with your Grandparents and my most beautiful memories are with her and I will cherish them for life 🙏🏻 You’re were the most kind hearted person I ever know and I will always miss you 💔 I love you Maa.” Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Grooves to 'Banno Tera Swagger' As Groom Makes Dashing Wedding Entry | Watch

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illusion Mua – Priyanka Panwar (@makeupbypriyankapanwar)

Also Read - Thuk Waala Massage Video: Barber Special Spit-Face Massage With Saliva on Face Goes Viral

The video has gone viral, making people emotional. One user said, ”Most Beautiful Video on Internet Today. Cried Watching this. Lots of love to you,” while another wrote, ”U are an inspiration mam….. Lots of love. ” A third wrote, ”She was one of the cutest Dadi of all.I know how much she means to you..Her blessings and she are always there with you.” Another commented, ”This video brought me in tears💖 i relate to your work alot🥰 you are an amazing artist🌸 keep growing.’

Also known as Illusion Mua, Priyanka Panwar is well-known for her celebrity transformations and has been featured on numerous platforms.