Viral Video: There is no dearth of talent in India and thankfully, the internet and social media now make it easy for a person to showcase his/her skills. One such person is a Delhi-based makeup artist Dikshita Jindal, who uses her art to create mind-blowing transformations. She recently posted a video of herself transforming into “Jethalal,” a loved character from popular TV show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” which is played by Dilip Joshi. The viral transformation is a part of trending Instagram challenge called Tigini. The video shows her applying makeup and wearing a shirt like Jethalal to look like him and frankly, the resemblance is uncanny.Also Read - 'This Is For You Maa': Makeup Artist's Jaw-Dropping Transformation Into Her Late Grandma Moves The Internet | Watch

“I heard you all asked for *Jethalal*? So, wish granted. I transformed myself into Jethalal from Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma. “Hope you guys loved it,” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dikshita Jindal (@stuck.in.a.paradise)

The video has gone viral, and people were in awe of her talent and creativity. One user wrote, ”The resemblance omggg❤️❤️😂epic,” while another commented, ”U always rock.” A third wrote, ”Real talent of the real artist.” ”Perfect version of this trend,” a fourth commented. Another wrote, ”Can’t believe that this is only one girl who changes like a miracle. BTW, love your videos.”

Prior to this, she has also transformed herself into popular movie characters like Doctor Strange and Rocky from KGF 2.