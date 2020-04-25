As Muslims across the world mark their first fast or roza of Ramadan 2020 locked inside, a little boy from Malaysia is breaking the Internet for his taraweeh style. Taraweeh or the special Ramadan prayers are offered in mass congregation post the Isha namaz but to contain the spread of coronavirus, this is the first time in years when Muslims are offering it at home instead of the mosques. Also Read - COVID-19: After ‘Encouraging’ Results in Delhi, Other States Mull Using Plasma Therapy

In an awwdorable viral video currently breaking the Internet, a tiny toddler from Malaysia can be seen grabbing hold of his toy T-Rex and making it do sajda while offering namaz. Accomodating the dinosaur close to him on his tiny prayer mat, the little munchkin was seen offering the namaz with his toy friend as per the recitations by the Imam leading the taraweeh. Setting netizens hearts melting, the video instantly grabbed over 1.2 million views on Twitter while still going strong. Also Read - Coronavirus Will be Destroyed by Acids Present in Stomach, Ramdev Makes Bizarre Claim

Despite food bazaars wearing a deserted look this Ramadan and the obligatory five prayers in mosques being completely banned owing to the nationwide lockdown, the rozedaars are not to be deterred in spirit. According to Muslim beliefs, it was during Ramadan, precisely on the night of Laylat al-Qadr that the Quran was first revealed to mankind.

According to a report in Al Riyadh, Dr Abdul Latif Al Sheikh, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, was quoted saying, “The suspension of performing the five daily prayers at mosques is more important than the suspension of Taraweeh prayers.”

“We ask Allah the Almighty to accept Taraweeh prayers whether held at mosques, or homes, which we think is better for people’s health. We ask Allah the Almighty to accept prayers from all of us and protect humanity from this epidemic that hit the entire world,” he added.

The whole month is spent by Muslims in spiritual reflection and increased devotion and worship. Fasting in Ramadan, also known as ‘Roza’, is the fourth of the five pillars of Islam and is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline, self-restraint and generosity. Except for children and those adults who are unwell, fasting during Ramadan is mandatory in Islam. Pregnant and breastfeeding women are also exempt from the exercise, and other women during menstruation.