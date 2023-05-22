Home

Viral Video: 14-Year-Old Girl From Mumbai’s Dharavi Slum Becomes Face Of Luxury Beauty Brand

Maleesha Kharwa, who hails from Mumbai's Dharavi slum, has become the face of luxury brand Forest Essentials' The Yuvati collection.

Maleesha Kharwa was discovered in Mumbai in 2020 by Hollywood actor Robert Hoffman. (Photo: Video Grab - Instagram/@forestessentials)

Viral Video: “No matter where you are from, your dreams are valid,” Mexican-born Kenyan actor Lupita Nyong’O had said in her acceptance speech after she won the prestigious Oscar award for best supporting actress in 2014 for her portrayal of Patsey in ’12 Years a Slave’. In a world where our dreams often feel out of reach despite working hard, 14-year-old old Maleesha Kharwa’s story serves as a stark reminder of why we should not lose hope in life.

Maleesha Kharwa, who hails from Mumbai’s Dharavi slum, has become the face of luxury brand Forest Essentials’ The Yuvati collection. “In a world where dreams often feel out of reach, @maleeshakharwa’s story is a reminder of the power they yield. Spread across four magazine features, her story is one of spirit and resilience,” Forest Essentials said in a post on Instagram.

Sharing Maleesha Kharwa’s first video as the face of their new collection, Forest Essentials said, “There’s beauty in every step of the journey and we are celebrating it, one ritual at a time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @forestessentials

The video starts with Maleesha Kharwa, who appears quite comfortable in front of the camera, trying out the new products of Forest Essentials’ The Yuvati collection. The video ends with a message saying, “Because your dreams matter.”

In April, Forest Essentials shared a video of Maleesha Kharwa walking into one of their stores which had her campaign photos. “Her face lit up with pure delight, To see her dreams in front of her in sight. Maleesha’s story is a beautiful reminder that dreams really do come true. #BecauseYourDreamsMatter,” the brand posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @forestessentials

Maleesha was discovered in Mumbai in 2020 by Hollywood actor Robert Hoffman, who is mainly known for playing the lead role in Step Up 2 movie. He had then set up a Go Fund Me page for Maleesha. Since then, she had participated in several modeling gigs. Maleesha Kharwa had recently featured in a short film called “Live Your Fairytale”.

She has now been announced as the face of Forest Essentials’ new campaign ‘Yuvati Selection’.

Earlier, Mira Kulkarni, the founder and chief managing director of Forest Essentials, said, “Through our Yuvati collection, we are not only supporting Maleesha’s dreams but also contributing to Project Paathshala to empower young minds. The brand will donate 10% of the proceeds from the Yuvati Selection towards Project Paathshala to provide children from underprivileged backgrounds access to education with the hope of a brighter India.”

