A hilarious video is going viral on social media where a bird can be seeing going shopping at a mall. The video amused netizens as the bird didn't just wander into the mall, he went there with the intention of shopping and getting something. Did the bird's trip to the mall turn out to be productive? Watch and find out.

The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rupin Sharma with the caption: "Intelligent shopping at a mall". It has so far received over 3100 views and 270 likes.

In the video, a white bird can be seen waiting for the automatic doors of a shopping mall to open. When the doors open, the bird quickly walks in and returns with a bag of chips before the doors closed. The bird can then be seen opening the bag of chips with his beak and eating the chips.

Watch the viral video below: