Viral Video: Videos of wild animals straying into residential areas for food and shelter has become quite common nowadays. The same happened at a wedding reception party in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district where two uninvited guests gatecrashed the wedding. In a video, a mother bear and her are seen seen strolling through the party venue in a video that has gone viral online.Also Read - Viral Video: White Tiger Cub Scares Its Mother. Adorable Clip Has 9 Million Views!

The video shows the mother bear, with the cubs riding on her back, walking towards the stage, where chairs for the bride and the groom were placed. She pauses for a moment, looks around and sniffs the wedding stage. Thankfully, no one was harmed as the the wedding reception was over and guests weren’t present when the bears walked in.

Watch the video here:

In a wedding reception in Kanker 3 uninvited guests also reached, fortunately bride, groom and the guests left earlier the video was shot by one of the employees of the marriage garden pic.twitter.com/RLg9EZsSqI — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) February 18, 2022

A staff member at the venue apparently shot the video. In the clip, he can be heard asking his colleague “attack toh nahi karega? (Hope she won’t attack us?)” in the video. After a while, the bears left the venue, without creating any ruckus.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan also shared the video and wrote, “They are not happy with the arrangement.

They are not happy with the arrangement. It seems. https://t.co/9Af4fErhdb — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 16, 2022

The video has received mixed reactions, with many being amused, while others were concerned over human-animal conflict.

Not impressed with the decor 😂😆😂 https://t.co/Rp5K41CdaM — Deep Thoughts ॐ (@pill_saurus) February 17, 2022

When bear comes with her family to attend wedding reception 😁😁😁👍 https://t.co/BqyV0580cM — ipredator (@Saikarthik1jeg) February 17, 2022