The mama bear is the quintessential example of a mother's love, mainly because of her fierce and protective nature. This is why no human dares to come between a mama bear and her cubs. Many videos have surfaced on the internet where bears can be seen raiding people's backyards and jumping in their pools or hot tubs. Recently, a few black bears were caught on camera enjoying a dip in the pool in summer.

The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'naturre' and it has gone viral with over 14,500 likes. The clip shows a mama black bear is standing near the edge of a pool in a person's house who was recording the video from a distance. The mama bear is joined by two of her baby bears – one who wouldn't get out of the pool and the other who wants to get into the pool.

The video starts with a baby black bear enjoying a swim in the pool during the day as his mom keeps trying to get him out. The cub's brother who seems to have just gotten out of the pool also tries to join him again but is scared to jump back in. The mama bear and brother bear think the baby bear is stuck as he swims near the edge. His mother claws at him trying to get him out, but fails multiple times.

Then, his brother tries to get him out by dipping his paws in and catching him, but fails. Eventually, the baby bear is able to get out on his own. Netizens found the video hilarious and adorable at the same time and flooded the comments with funny replies.

Watch the viral video below: