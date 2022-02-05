Recently, a video went viral on social where a mother hen attacked a snake to protect its chicks. Snakes slither into chicken coops and climb trees to steal and eat eggs from bird nests. A similar video is doing the rounds of social media where a bird can be seen attacking a snake to protect its eggs.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Takes 300 Snakes In a Bag, Releases Them in The Forest. Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by the user 'nature27_12' and it has so far received over 2,200 likes. The clip shows the snake wrapped around a thin branch of a tree and with its head inside a bird's nest. Meanwhile, a bird is seen attacking the snake who is trying to steal her babies with its beak, without caring for its own life as snakes eat birds too. Another bird is also seen trying to attack the snake to save the eggs.

The bird manages to make the snake angry enough to bring his head out of the nest and he then tried to fight off the mama and papa bird. The joint effort of the birds to make the snake falls off the tree doesn't work but he goes away from the nest without any eggs or babies in its mouth.

Watch the viral video below: