Viral Video Today: Baby elephants in the developing stage are very curious about the world and always entertaining to watch as they interact with nature, people and other elephants. Young elephants under the age of three are still very dependent on their mothers. They are often found mimicking their elders and this is how they learn and build their own personality's over time. While baby elephants are able to walk immediately after birth, they may be a bit wobbly. Especially for the first couple of months, baby elephants stay very close to their mothers.

A video is going viral on social media that shows a mother elephant showing her calf how to climb down a slope and it is just too adorable to miss. The video was shared on Twitter by the page 'Buitengebieden', which regularly posts funny and cute animal videos. The clip has received over 9.8 million views and 362k likes.

The hilarious video shows the mother and her calf walking with their herd when they're faced with a downward slope. The mama elephant moves at a slow speed to show the baby elephant behind her how to get down the slope gracefully. But when the baby elephant's turn comes, he goes down head first with his feet in the air and very ungracefully falls down. That's the opposite of his mother taught him but it works too.

Watch the viral video below:

Mother: This is the last time I show you how to go down.. Son: pic.twitter.com/KJFaqJXq8M — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 17, 2022

