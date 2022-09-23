Trending News: Elephants are exceptionally smart creatures, like monkeys and dolphins. Elephants are also capable of complex thoughts, deep feelings, and experience emotions just like us. After being reunited with her calf, this mama elephant was overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. A heartwarming video is going viral on social media that shows the mother elephants thanking officials who helped rescue and reunite her with her baby elephant.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephants Slide Down Dirt Mountain, Adorable Clip Will Make Your Day. Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary in the department of environment, climate change and forests in Tamil Nadu. It has received over 11.7k views. "As dusk falls on Jungles silence returns to the valleys & and we get ready for rest, but somewhere, foresters & watchers keep a vigil & continue their efforts to reunite lost families. Don't miss the bye & a thank you by the mother elephant when a young calf got united by #TNForesters yday," the IAS officer tweeted.

In the video, forest officials are standing at a distance while they record the mother and baby elephant's reunion. As the mama elephant starts walking off into the forest with her baby safely by her side, she turns to the officials and so does the calf. She then lifts her trunk towards the officials to thank them and walks away. The officials could be seen waving back at the elephant, bidding her goodbye.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF MAMA ELEPHANT THANKING TAMIL NADU FOREST OFFICIALS FOR REUNITING HER WITH HER BABY:

As dusk falls on Jungles silence returns to valleys & we get ready for rest but somewhere foresters & watchers keep a vigil & continue their efforts to reunite lost families.Dont miss the bye & a thank you by the mother elephant when a young calf got united by #TNForesters yday pic.twitter.com/3fRKd4Tw8T — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 22, 2022

So adorable!