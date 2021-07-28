Viral Video: Across species, mothers play an incredible role in the development of the young. Not to forget, just like humans, animals also have strong maternal instincts and they display care and support in a variety of ways. One such adorable example of it is going viral on social media showing a mama monkey trying to bathe its kid.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephants Have Fun Playing & Splashing in Mud, Video Will Make You Smile| Watch

In the video, the mother monkey forces the reluctant baby monkey to take a bath by dipping it in a pool and splashing water over it. The adorable video made many laugh whereas many got nostalgic thinking of their own childhood.

“This is the way mother teaches their kid that no one else can take a bath for you,” reads the caption.

Watch the video here:

This is the way mother teaches their kid that no one else can take a bath for you… pic.twitter.com/bMko4N4hXk — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 27, 2021

The video has gone viral, with many praising the IFS officer for sharing the video while others expressed how their mothers also bathed them in a similar manner.

One user wrote, ”You are amazing sir. Your love for nature keeps me inspired too. It’s always encouraging to watch leaders like you who are providing a strong voice to the voiceless. I will be walking the same path towards becoming a wildlife conserver.”

Another commented, “Many Indian mothers give a similar type of bath by placing the infant between their legs.”

See more reactions:

Many Indian mothers give a similar type of bath by placing the infant between their legs ( spread straight) .In South India it is very common. — P.V.SIVAKUMAR # 😷 (@PVSIVAKUMAR1) July 27, 2021

True only Moms can teach this 😌 — Bikash Agarwal Goyal 🇮🇳 (@Bikash_Agarwal_) July 27, 2021

mother is the first teacher of their children — ଗୋଲି ମାଷ୍ଟ୍ରେ (Goli Mastre) (@GoliMastre) July 27, 2021

Hum bhe jab bachy hue karty thy kuch asa he hua karty thy humare स्नान 🙃😅 — Gaurav singh (@gauravsingh2812) July 28, 2021

What do you think of the video?