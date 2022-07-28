Viral Video Today: Monkeys are one of the most intelligent animals on the planet. Given how we humans evolved from apes, they sometimes act like humans too. When it comes to mothers, they have a sixth sense and are known to protect their children fiercely in a dangerous situation. Suddenly, when their baby comes in harm’s way, they turn into superheroes just based on their instinct to save their baby at any cost.Also Read - Viral Video: Kanwariya Carries Lord Shiva's Idol on His Shoulder, Devotees Say 'Har Har Shambhu' | Watch

Monkey mothers are especially protective of their infants as they barely leave her arms or interact with others. A video is going viral that shows an intelligent monkey mama using a technique, that many humans don't even know to how to properly use, to save her baby. The baby monkey was choking on some food and to help get it out, his mother used the Heimlich Maneuver, which is a first-aid procedure for dislodging an obstruction from a person's windpipe in which a sudden strong pressure is applied on their abdomen, between the navel and the ribcage.

In the video, the monkey mom can be seen performing abdominal thrusts on the baby so that whatever is stuck in his windpipe and choking him can easily come out. The food stuck in the baby monkey's windpipe then comes out due to the pressure. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Figen. It has over 2.9 million views and 63k likes. Netizens couldn't get over how intelligent the monkey was and how her quick thinking saved her baby's life.

Watch the viral video below:

A mother monkey who saves her baby with the Heimlich Maneuver…. 💕❤️pic.twitter.com/Hv4C6EAxcv — Figen (@TheFigen) July 25, 2022

