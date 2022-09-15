Bandar Ka Video: Monkeys are one of the most intelligent animals on the planet. Given how we humans evolved from apes, they sometimes act like humans too. When it comes to mothers, they have a sixth sense and are known to protect their children fiercely in a dangerous situation. Suddenly, when their baby comes in harm’s way, they turn into superheroes just based on their instinct to save their baby at any cost. Monkey mothers are especially protective of their infants as they barely leave her arms or interact with others.Also Read - Viral Video: Cool Monkey Wears Hat, Sunglasses And Enjoys Drinking Milkshake. Netizens Are Jealous

A video is going viral that shows a monkey mama saving her baby who was badly stuck between the branches. The clip shows the monkey mom panicking after seeing her baby hanging between branches of a shrub with his neck tangled in them. The baby monkey was unable to get out himself so his mom came running and tried to break a branch with her teeth. She then tries to pull her baby but fears hurting his neck so she carefully puts her hand under his head and untangles him from the branches. She then protectively hugs her little one close to her chest. Also Read - Viral Video: Chimpanzee Hugs and Kisses Crying Man, Wipes Away His Tears. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named waowafrica. It has over 202k views and 16k likes. The clip is winning a lot of hearts online as netizens were touched by how the monkey mother’s responsibly saved her baby’s life. “Moms are incredible, no matter what the species!,” a user commented. “A mom will always be a mom,” another user wrote. “Very humanlike,” a third user wrote. Also Read - Viral Video: Doggie Fights With Monkey In Hindi As He Threatens To Pull Her Ponies. Watch Hilarious Reel

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAMA MONKEY SAVING HER BABY STUCK BETWEEN BRANCHES HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waow Africa (@waowafrica)

Such an incredible mother!