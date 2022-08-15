Viral Video: As the entire nation is painted with patriotic fervour while celebrating Independence Day 2022, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Baneejee also joined in the celebrations. Banerjee joined the folk artists and shook a leg with them while they were performing at the Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata. News agency ANI shared a video wherein Banerjee was seen dancing to the tunes of folk music with several other artists. Also Read - Virender Sehwag's Independence Day 2022 Patriotic Post Will Give You Goosebumps | VIRAL TWEET

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins the folk artists as they perform at the #IndependenceDay celebrations in Kolkata.#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/9bvyxFm4qz — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

Earlier, the West Bengal CM hoisted the national flag in Kolkata and also shared a couple of tweets, celebrating the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. She wrote, “On the completion of 75 years of Independence, India must awaken to the real essence of Independence. We must stay true to the vision of our forefathers and keep the aspirations of our future generations at heart. My heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens. Jai Hind!”

Paying homage to our freedom fighters, she tweeted, “75 years of Independence! Today, we pay homage to the supreme sacrifices of our forefathers that led to our country’s independence. We, the people of India, must preserve their sacred legacy and uphold the dignity of our democratic values and people’s rights”

