Darjeeling: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday made 'pani puris' to people at a roadside stall in Darjeeling and served the lip-smacking snack to children and tourists visiting the hill. In videos that have gone viral, Banerjee was seen making the lip-smacking dish while interacting with the locals. The Trinamool Congress supremo was seen stuffing the crispy hollow puris with mashed potatoes and serving them to people after dipping them in tamarind water.

She showed her expertise in making ‘phuchka’, as pani puri is called in West Bengal, while visiting a stall operated by women of a Self Help Group (SHG) in the ‘queen of the hills’.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee serves panipuri to people at a stall, during her visit to Darjeeling. pic.twitter.com/07o8lsxdKN — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

The TMC also shared the video and tweeted: “Our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial visited SHG operated food stall, Sunday Haat in Darjeeling. Showing her appreciation for the women’s hard work, she joined them in the preparation of Bengal’s favourite, Puchkas and also fed enthusiastic children the delectable snack!” To one of the tourists, Banerjee asked the stall owner to serve him a “phuchka as he is a guest”.

Our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial visited SHG operated food stall, Sunday Haat in Darjeeling. Showing her appreciation for the women’s hard work, she joined them in the preparation of Bengal’s favorite, Puchkas and also fed enthusiastic children the delectable snack! pic.twitter.com/ApBZeRDbao — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 12, 2022

The TMC boss is on a visit to the hills to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected board members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration on Tuesday.

Banerjee had made popular Tibetan food ‘momo’ at a roadside stall in the hills during her previous visit to Darjeeling. In 2019, while returning to Kolkata from the sea resort town of Digha, she prepared tea at a stall and served it to people.

