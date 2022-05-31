Viral Video: An administrative meeting in West Bengal’s Purulia took a rather comical turn on Monday when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a jibe at a TMC official’s weight. During the interaction, Banerjee questioned the chairman of Jhalda municipality Suresh Kumar Agarwal about his belly fat and the serious atmosphere suddenly turned light. The CM first asked him to stand up and and briefly tell her about all problems.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Uncle & Aunty Dance to Govinda's Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Rock The Stage | Watch

As Agarwal stood up, Mamata said, ” “Why do you have such a belly bulge? And the way it’s growing you will definitely have a (heart) blockage.” Suresh replied, “Didi, I don’t have sugar, I don’t have blood pressure.” Hearing this, Mamata quipped, “There is something definitely there. The liver must be big! ‘How can such a big Madhya Pradesh exists, if there is nothing.”

Trying to convince her, Suresh answered, “Didi, I exercise for three hours every day. The chief minister’s question is, “Where do you exercise? Show me, kapal bhati. let’s see! That’s what you’re doing! How many times a day?” Suresh replied, ‘Didi, a thousand times”.

Watch the video here:

“how has your MadhyaPradesh (tummy) grown so big?” CM #MamataBanerjee was caught worried about the health of her municipality leader who weighs 125 kgs yet admittedly eats pakoras every morning. The conversation is hilarious. The chairman tried hard to prove his workout abilities pic.twitter.com/hDZw3OFamQ — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) May 30, 2022

On hearing this, the Chief Minister immediately said, “A thousand times? Can’t be. Let’s see where you do it now!” Suresh was unprepared and said, “Didi, do you have to show up now?” Mamata said, “Yes, come on stage and show it. If you can do it a thousand times, I’ll give you ten thousand bucks!” Suresh then said, “Didi, it can’t be done before five o’clock in the afternoon!”

Still not convinced, the TMC leader advised him to stop eating pakoras. “You will lose a lot of weight if you just stop eating your pakoras. Eat boiled rice for a month but finish your dinner by 7 pm. And if you eat late, don’t eat anything for 12 hours the next day and walk a kilometre daily,” the CM added.

The 62-year-old Agarwal lated told PTI that he will “definitely try” to follow the party supremo’s advice. A video of the hilarious exchange has gone viral on social media, amusing people.