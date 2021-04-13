Nagpur: If you have ever been to Maharashtra’s Nagpur, you must have surely heard of the famous ‘Mamu Paan shop’, where you not only get amazing Fire paan but also get welcomed in the most entertaining way. The owner of this fascinating shop, Mamu Paanwale Bhaiya, has become a popular figure on the internet owing to his unique style of feeding paan to his customers. Special arrangements are made for the customers visiting his shop. First he puts on glasses in typical Rajinikanth style and then makes paan in front of the customer. While making paan, he also talks to the customer about what they like to eat or not. Before feeding the customer with his own hands, he sprays rosewater on them with a sprayed water bottle. Not only that, he also prays for their better life. Also Read - Uncle Ka Swag Video Viral: Old Man Falls Off Swing Then Does A Somersault, Leaves Kids Stunned | Watch

Instagram user Amar Sirohi posted the incredible video of Nagpur’s Mamu Panwale on his account, which has gone viral and gotten over 212,655 views, so far. People are quite impressed with the paanwala’s unbeatable swag and praised him for his efforts to impress customers.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Sirohi (@foodie_incarnate)

One user wrote, ”This is truly unique! Such an experience u must have had!”, while another commented, ”Such happy positive vibes this person has!”

A third person wrote, ”Ye mamu sabse famous admi hai nagpur ka pan ke mamle me ❤️🙌 Bohot hi gajab service hai ye janab ki.”

What do you think of his style?