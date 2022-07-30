Funny Video Today: Snakes are terrifying for most people, especially when they encounter the reptile in places where they are least expecting it. They are a lot of species of snakes that are found in water but they not often seen on beaches. A crowd of people who were having a relaxing day on the beach encountered the snake but fortunately a man was there to protect them, or maybe unfortunately.Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Pythons Crawl Over Man As He Takes a Nap, People Can't Believe It | Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra with the following caption: “Not just intention, but the target should be right too.” The clip has gone viral with over 177k views and 5,400 likes. The clip shows a man standing in shallow water with his friends when he spots a snake swimming towards them. The man tries to show everyone that he’s not afraid of snakes and just picks it up from its tail. Also Read - Viral Video: 20-Foot-Long Python Squeezes Its Handler With Force at Reptile Zoo. Watch

With the intention of throwing the snake far away from the beach and his friends, the man swings his arm and wildly throws it into the water. But the snake lands on a floating mattress on which some people were chilling. After the man throws the snake on them unintentionally, they all get off the floatie and jump into the water. Clearly, the man’s intentions were good but his aim was horrible.

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens were left in splits after watching the video and found it absolutely hilarious. “It is very dangerous to kick off snake to others so take care of it,” a user commented. “Hahaha, you were joking with these people who were enjoying?,” another user wrote. “Aise doston ka hona jeevan me bahut jaruri hai,” wrote a third user.