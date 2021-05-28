Viral video: As the whole country is still struggling with a high caseload of Covid cases, several people are coming up with bizarre and unscientific solutions to get rid of the virus. One such video is going viral in which a man is seen advising people to drink alcohol and consume weed to get rid of Covid. Also Read - DRDO's Anti-COVID Drug Priced at Rs 990 Per Sachet; Centre, States To Get Discounts

The video has been shared on Twitter by Indian Police Service officer Rupin Sharma. While sharing the video, he wrote – ”Listen to him as well”, with the hashtag #Gyaani. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Play Bottle Flip Game in Middle of The Wedding, People Say 'Best Friends Hain Shayad' | Watch

Watch the video here: Also Read - 'Arrest Randeep Hooda' Trends on Twitter After His 'Sexist & Casteist' Joke on Mayawati Goes Viral | Watch Video

Recently, another video had gone viral where an elderly woman in Delhi had advocated for the consumption of liquor over medicine. In the viral video, the woman identified as Dolly said that no vaccine can ever match up to alcohol because only alcohol is the real cure. She also claimed that she has been drinking for 35 years and never required any medicine.

Jokes apart, there is no scientific proof that such measures work against Covid. In fact, alcohol can lead to addiction and other potential outcomes like sleeping less, and a weakened immune system. The same is with marijuana, as smoking can be acutely dangerous because of the stress they place on the pulmonary system.

Using a sanitizer, wearing a mask, and maintaining social distancing are the only efficient and recommended ways to protect oneself from the virus.