Viral Video: Man Almost Gets His Head Smashed As Scary Prank On Wife Goes Wrong. Watch

This man scared his wife so bad that she nearly crushed his head with a hammer but instead broke a mirror.

VIRAL VIDEO OF HUSBAND'S SCARE PRANK ON WIFE GOING HORRIBLY WRONG

Viral Video Today: Pranks can often go wrong and sometimes they go horribly wrong. This is one of the badly timed pranks that could have resulted in death. This man scared his wife so bad that she nearly crushed his head with a hammer but instead broke a mirror. According to superstition, breaking a mirror results in seven years of bad luck.

The clip begins with the husband standing near the mirror in a scary green mask. As his wife walks into the room, he screams to spook her. Out of reflex, the woman yells and smashes the mirror with the hammer she was carrying. The man’s head missed the hammer by merely a second. The force used by his wife could’ve easily resulted in deadly head injury for the man.

The clip then shows the couple sitting and sharing their experience about the prank gone wrong. The husband says, “So we’ve been pranking each other for the last 24 years and I have yet to give up on an opportunity to scare my wife.” Referring to the prank he further mentions the part he regrets and says, “I should have nailed down a different time to do it.” At the end of the video, the husband asks his wife if she would forgive him and she responds by saying, “I love the mirror.” Then, the two of them blame each other for breaking the mirror.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF HUSBAND’S SCARE PRANK ON WIFE GOING HORRIBLY WRONG HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

The video was shared on Instagram by Now This and has gone viral with over 1.2 million views and 46k likes.