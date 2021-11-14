If you’ve never seen a dance battle between a man and a tiny puppy, then you’re in for a treat today as it is one of the cutest things on the internet right now. A video has gone crazy viral on social media with more than 2.4 lakh views. The video shows a little pug playing with a man in what looks like a dance-off.Also Read - Baby and Monkey Fight Over Mobile Phone. Watch Hilarious Viral Video

In the video, the man could be seen showing a spinning step to the puppy and pointing at him to copy the step. The little pug then imitates the same step by spinning in a super cute way and looking up at the man. And the good boy even gets a treat for the dancing. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption: "Dance battle with a puppy".

Watch the viral video below:

Dance battle with a puppy.. pic.twitter.com/i73mqEp9lb — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 10, 2021

The video has received more than 20,000 likes and 3,300 retweets. Netizens found the video adorable and said that it made their day. Here are some of the comments:

Be careful , you might step on ur tiny puppy — bits (@navajobits) November 11, 2021

Thank you God for puppies! May they always have humans who love them. May they always have the upper hand over their humans to the max extent consistent with their own health and happiness. — Jay Withee (@JayWithee) November 10, 2021

this is the cutest thing i saw today — Appy Kandwal (@Appi47931128) November 11, 2021