Viral Video: A video of a man's reaction after he asked the hairdresser to style his hair like North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is going incessantly viral on social media. The video clip that was shared on Reddit has left netizens literally ROFL-ing after they saw the man himself couldn't stop laughing looking at himself in the mirror after getting the unique haircut. The viral video clip was shared with the caption "Kim Jong Un style haircut". The clip was originally shared on TikTok and is receiving hilarious reactions online.

In the 15-second video clip, we can see the man sitting on a chair and laughing out loud after seeing his new hairstyle resembling the North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un. And, beside him we can see the barber standing, trying hard to contain his laughter.

