Viral Video: Many people believe in the concept of karma, and are of the opinion that the consequences of one's actions will have to be dealt with eventually. One such example of instant karma was witnessed in a video that has went viral on social media. The video shows how a man's attempt to harm an innocent dog backfired instantly.

A Twitter account called Natureholic, posted a CCTV footage of the incident which first shows a man walking on the street. He then approaches a stray dog and swings his left foot in a bid to kick him. However, before he could do the animal any harm, karma hit back and how. He slips and falls hard on his back, while the dog runs away from the spot.

"Perfect karma!," the video is captioned along with two laughing emojis.

Watch the video here:

Shared on February 19, the video has gone viral with more than 370K views, amusing social media users. Many said how the man got the punishment he deserved, by calling it instant karma.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video:

Awesome……. — Vijay Chandra (@jaschandra) February 21, 2022

Good! Serves this moron right. https://t.co/9lSxjbM2y7 — Lynda Engstrom (@EngstromLynda) February 19, 2022

Answer to all those who called the man caring for the dog as pagal.Animals are silent they can't hit u but karma will. — Kausambi Bhattacharya (@KausambiBhatta1) February 21, 2022

What a dead brain — Nettle (@nettle12) February 20, 2022

