Viral Video Today: A disturbing video is doing the rounds of social media where a man can be seen abusing a helpless little donkey. The video was shared on Instagram by Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor with the following caption" "Jaisi karni waisi bharni (as you sow, so shall you reap)".

The first part of the video is just completely heartbreaking to watch as the man is repeatedly slapping and kicking a donkey while the poor animal isn't doing anything to him. The man could be seen holding the donkey's harness and kicking him in the face as he flinches. But when the man dropped his leash and tried to ride on his back, he had had enough.

This part of the video is satisfying to watch for netizens as they said the man gets what he deserves. As the man tries to climb on the donkey, he gets instant karma. The donkey grabs the man's leg with his mouth and makes him fall off his back while he slaps him. The donkey furiously spins the man around on the ground with his foot in his mouth.

Watch the viral video below: (Warning: Sensitive content. Viewer discretion is advised.)

The video has received over 1.3 lakh views and as expected, netizens were outraged after watching the animal abuse. They were, however, somewhat happy with the donkey’s revenge but it wasn’t enough. “Second half of video was best, so satisfying,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Good one, you deserve this.” A third user asked, “Inn dono main gadha kon?”

What are your thoughts on the video?