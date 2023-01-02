Remember the Man Who Spent Rs 12 Lakh To Become A Dog? He Reveals Reason Why He Did It

New Delhi: Last year, a Japanese man made headlines after he transformed himself into a ‘collie’, a breed of dog by spending a whopping Rs 12 lakhs. And now, the man has revealed the reason behind his transformation and why he became a dog.

If you’re wondering how the man transformed into a dog then let us tell you that he actually made himself a dog costume spending two million Yen (£12,500) with the Zeppet agency spending 40 days crafting the bespoke outfit. The man named Toko-san kept posting pictures and videos of him in the costume, said: “I made it a Collie because it looks real when I put it on.” After this news surfaced over the internet, netizens were baffled and wondered why the man did so.

To answer everyone’s curiosity, the man has now revealed the reason behind his unique dog suit. He named his dog version Toco. He chose to answer some questions on YouTube and said that it’s more than just a fun costume for him; it’s a dream come true.

WATCH THE MAN BECOME A DOG



The man revealed that ever since his childhood, he had a vague idea of becoming an animal. And he transformed himself into a collie after he realised his dream. “Since I can remember, I have always desired to be an animal,” he shared.

“Another important consideration was how little of a size difference there is between us and humans.” Toco also said that dogs don’t need to pay rent, commute, or network.

DREAM CAME TRUE FOR THE MAN AFTER BECOMING A DOG



When asked as to why he only wanted to become a collie and not any other breed of dog, the man said, “The reason for this is because it is my favourite breed and because of its size. Cute quadrupedal creatures especially appeal to me.”