‘Chala Goli’: Man Shoots Nephew In Private Parts Over Land Dispute in Rajasthan. WATCH VIDEO

The accused fired at his nephew after the latter challenged him to shoot at him. The injured, Hameed alias Mehboob, was referred to the Higher Center from Government Amritkaur Hospital after his condition worsened.

Viral Video: A video is doing rounds on social media where an elderly man can been seen shooting at his nephew over some property dispute in Rajasthan’s Ajmer. The accused man identified as Bhaga has reportedly shot his nephew in private parts. The incident took place in Beawar area of the district.

The video was shot by the victim himself.

This is from #Ajmer, #Rajasthan. The Mafia fired on a young man for stopping illegal gravel mining. A young man was shot by the Mafia for attempting to stop illegal gravel mining in Ajmer. Later Hameed who was injured due to bullet was admitted to the hospital.#HateCrime pic.twitter.com/F9LIdZCo49 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 24, 2023

The incident occurred on Thursday. The problems started when Bhaga removed soil from Hameed’s land without permission. The two were seen getting into an argument. Then Bhaga pointed the gun when Hameed challenged Bhaga if he dares to shoot him. However, Bhaga fired at his nephew without a second thought.

Based on this, the police have started an investigation.

