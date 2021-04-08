Viral Video: Happy at getting Covid-19 vaccine, a Sikh man recently went viral after he posted a video of himself in which he is doing bhangra over a frozen lake in Yukon, Canada. The fun video showed dance instructor Gurdeep Pandher doing Bhangra on a snow-covered lake sharing his joy of getting vaccinated against Covid-19. Now, after a month, he has received his second dose and this calls for a celebration too, right? Also Read - Viral Dance Video of Kerala Medical Students Delights The Internet, Don't Miss The Eyebrow Trick at The End | Watch

Well, Pandher is back again with another joyful video which may make you shake a leg with him too. Sharing the video, he wrote, ”Today, I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake in the lap of pure nature to dance Punjabi Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I’m dispatching to Canada and beyond for everyone’s good health”.

Today, I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake in the lap of pure nature to dance Punjabi Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I’m dispatching to Canada and beyond for everyone’s good health.

YouTube: https://t.co/xGalq3TbEH pic.twitter.com/GvivlIk5KY — Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) April 7, 2021

The jolly video has brought a smile to people’s faces and much-needed cheer amid the stressful times. One user wrote, ”Your our new national treasure Gurdeep. Im glad you’re vaccinated and hopefully will be with us for a long time. Your positivity is wonderful to watch. I still think your a dancing fool. Keep going.”

See other reactions here:

Greetings from Paris, France 🙏🏻Your Bhangra dancing and pure joy of life keep me and so many others going! Keep dancing and bringing joy to the world! Thankyou so much for sharing your joyful dancing with everyone. And huge congratulations on your second COVID vaccine dose! ❤️🙏🏻 — Lisa Lindqvist (@lisa_lindqvist) April 7, 2021

Congrats from your neighbors to the south in Oregon! I am scheduled to get my second dose on 4/21. Thanks so much for all the joy and positivity you share with the world. — Chris Parrott (@cparrott73) April 7, 2021

This is how I felt after getting my first dose. Now I can't wait for my second one! Beautiful. — Thom Bird (@ThomboyD) April 7, 2021

Watching you dance always makes me smile. I would love to learn about how the movements of the Punjabi Bhangra and what they mean. — Kuragari (@KuragariNoKaze) April 7, 2021

Your our new national treasure Gurdeep. Im glad you're vaccinated and hopefully will be with us for a long time. Your positivity is wonderful to watch. I still think your a dancing fool. Keep going. 🥰 — Darci She/Them 🚺🏳️‍🌈 (@Zancett) April 8, 2021

Oh Gurdeep, I’m so happy for you! Congratulations on that second dose, and thank you for your joyous dances. They always make me smile. I got my second shot on Friday, I’m feeling so grateful! — Robin Leja 💙💙💙 (@RobinLeja) April 7, 2021

Previously too, after receiving the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, he had shared a celebratory bhangra dance routine. Sharing the video on Twitter, Pandher wrote, “Yesterday evening I received my Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake to dance Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I’m forwarding across Canada and beyond for everyone’s health and wellbeing.”

Yesterday evening I received my Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake to dance Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I’m forwarding across Canada and beyond for everyone’s health and wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/8BS0N7zVZK — Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) March 2, 2021

After receiving the first shot, he told PA news agency, ”I understand that it’s not easy to be positive these days when we have a lot of pressures we have this global pandemic going on. It is not easy, and people have really been suffering, but I feel that still, we can find joy if we want to if we think that tomorrow, or the day after tomorrow, things will be better things. We are going through a long dark night but there will be a beautiful sunrise eventually, that hope can bring the joy, and just looking forward to that beautiful sunrise can create positivity and it’s important to be positive.”

Pandher belongs to Yukon, the first city of Canada that has opened its vaccination programme for people of age 18 and above.