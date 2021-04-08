Viral Video: Happy at getting Covid-19 vaccine, a Sikh man recently went viral after he posted a video of himself in which he is doing bhangra over a frozen lake in Yukon, Canada. The fun video showed dance instructor Gurdeep Pandher doing Bhangra on a snow-covered lake sharing his joy of getting vaccinated against Covid-19. Now, after a month, he has received his second dose and this calls for a celebration too, right? Also Read - Viral Dance Video of Kerala Medical Students Delights The Internet, Don't Miss The Eyebrow Trick at The End | Watch
Well, Pandher is back again with another joyful video which may make you shake a leg with him too. Sharing the video, he wrote, ”Today, I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake in the lap of pure nature to dance Punjabi Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I’m dispatching to Canada and beyond for everyone’s good health”.
The jolly video has brought a smile to people’s faces and much-needed cheer amid the stressful times. One user wrote, ”Your our new national treasure Gurdeep. Im glad you’re vaccinated and hopefully will be with us for a long time. Your positivity is wonderful to watch. I still think your a dancing fool. Keep going.”
See other reactions here:
Previously too, after receiving the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, he had shared a celebratory bhangra dance routine. Sharing the video on Twitter, Pandher wrote, “Yesterday evening I received my Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake to dance Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I’m forwarding across Canada and beyond for everyone’s health and wellbeing.”
After receiving the first shot, he told PA news agency, ”I understand that it’s not easy to be positive these days when we have a lot of pressures we have this global pandemic going on. It is not easy, and people have really been suffering, but I feel that still, we can find joy if we want to if we think that tomorrow, or the day after tomorrow, things will be better things. We are going through a long dark night but there will be a beautiful sunrise eventually, that hope can bring the joy, and just looking forward to that beautiful sunrise can create positivity and it’s important to be positive.”
Pandher belongs to Yukon, the first city of Canada that has opened its vaccination programme for people of age 18 and above.