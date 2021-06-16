Bird viral video: You must have often seen people feeding grains to birds or leaving food for them on balconies and terraces. But have you ever seen a bird eating with a human in the same plate? Yeah, such a sight is pretty rare! One such video is going viral on social media, wherein a bird can be seen eating food in the same plate with a person. Also Read - Video of Rare Indian Grey Hornbill Birds Sitting on a Mumbai Balcony Goes Viral, Netizens Are Fascinated | Watch

The video first shows a man eating his food, apparently at a small restaurant or a dhaba. Suddenly, a bird comes at his table and starts eating food with him from the plate. However, the compassionate man does not shoo the bird away and lets it eat from his plate. The bird also seems to be enjoying the food as it comfortably eats the food without any fear.

Instagram user Meghraj Desale shared the heartwarming video, which has fetched more than 2.6 lakh likes.

Watch the video here:

The video which has gone viral has made people emotional and many commented that it was really kind of the man to allow a hungry bird eat food along with him.

One user wrote, ”Bird selected a good hearted man he is a good man,” while another wrote, ”Nice Sir.”

