Puducherry: In a shocking incident, a group of 9 friends were left stranded in Pondicherry after they found out that the rooms they booked through OYO did not exist! Abhishant Pant, a member of the group, took to LinkedIn to share the ordeal, calling it his "worst experience in hospitality". According to his post, Pant booked OYO 74612 Royal Plaza Boarding & Lodging in Puducherry. The group of 9 people were supposed to reach the hotel on the night of December 24.

However, when they reached the location, which was in the middle of nowhere, they couldn’t find the hotel. For a while, they kept looking and around 11 pm they found that there was no such hotel. The group, which also included two women, found themselves stranded on a “scary and deserted” road in the middle of the night. They then decided to call the customer service but was told that they couldn’t be accommodated at any other property.

Pant’s post’s says, “The horror of staying at OYO : I had the worst experience in hospitality last night 24th Dec We booked OYO 74612 Royal Plaza Boarding & Lodging in PONDICHERRY and reached late in evening to find that the hotel didn’t exist. Look at video to understand how scary and deserted this place is, & 9 of us were standing in the middle of nowhere at 11 pm, to find it doesn’t exist.” He also posted a video of the location and said, “Golmal hai bhai sab golmal hai.”

See the post here:

He said that calling customer care was a waste of time because they received no empathy from them. The group finally managed to find a hotel for one night and had to still search for another place the next day. He further wrote, ”As a result of this situation, we had to make some 40+ calls from 11-12 in the night to find another hotel and eventually settled at hotel Corbelli in heritage town for one night and then had to still search for another place for next day. Considering it is Christmas weekend, the last-minute hotel booking made the cost of stay double.”

He ended his post by writing that he will never use OYO again. “And the mental agony you have caused to all of us, we will file a case against you soon.”

After the post went viral, Rohit Kapoor, OYO’s chief executive officer for India and South-East Asia, apologised to Pant. He wrote, “First let me offer an unqualified apology for the experience you and your group have had. This does not meet our standards at all and we are conducting a thorough investigation to take corrective steps, both for your experience as well as making more systemic changes.”