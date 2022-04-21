Viral Video: Needless to say, the practice of celebratory firing is still pretty common in North Indian states like UP and Bihar. Though such firings are illegal and have often led to accidental deaths, the semi-feudal tradition still continues to be practiced. Now, a shocking video has surfaced on social media showing a man holding a gun in his hand while dancing with a female dancer in Bihar’s Gopalganj. The video was reportedly taken at a wedding.Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Staring At This Mask's Picture Will Leave You Seeing Terrifying Things

The video shows the man dancing around while holding a loaded pistol in his hand, with his fingers on the trigger. At one point, he aims and points the trigger at the dancer. He is also seen waving the pistol over his head as he continues dancing while endangering the lives of others.

A journalist shared the video on Twitter and wrote, ”What if the trigger was pressed? The viral video is being said from Bihar’s Gopalganj. Just think what would have happened if the gun was loaded and the trigger was pressed mistakenly. ”

Watch the video here:

The video left people shocked and many said that an accident was just waiting to happen. Reacting to the video on Twitter, IAS officer Sanjay Kumar said, “This makes me speechless and also makes me realise the level of ‘cultural depravity’. Another user wrote, ”this makes me speechless and also makes me realise the level of “cultural depravity.” A third commented, ”Action should be taken against culprits.”

See more reactions:

this makes me speechless and also makes me realise the level of “cultural depravity.” — Sanjay Kumar (@sanjayjavin) April 19, 2022

Is tarah ki ghatna ka sabhya samaj men koi jagah nahi hona chahiye.. — Adv. Sanjeev Pandey (@Sanjeevlaw13) April 19, 2022

Action should be taken against culprits @bihar_police https://t.co/7UfsYuS7KN — RAJESH KUMAR SINGH (@RAJESHK97849016) April 20, 2022

What do you think?