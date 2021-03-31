Chand Ka Tukda Viral Video: It’s a well-known fact that Indian TV serials have a patchy relationship with sense and logic. Whether it was Gopi Bahu washing a laptop or Simar turning into a ‘makkhi’, we have come across bizarre TV plots and scenes, which has made us both laugh and cringe. Now, the year 2021 has given yet another epic scene that will make you go ‘Kuch Bhi’. In a logic-defying scene currently going viral, a man is seen (LITERALLY) aiming to break a piece of moon to win over his lady love in ‘chand ka tukda’ challenge. Yes, we are not kidding! Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Sleeping on Stage During Dance Performance Is A Whole Mood | Watch

While you must have read the ‘Chand tod laana’ metaphor in various love songs, the bride in the show actually demands it and says whoever manages to get her a piece of the moon will be eligible to marry her. Rising to the challenge, the man identified as Aman, takes the help of a rope to bring a piece of moon to the Earth, while his family members help him out. Turns out, this bizarre scene is from a mythical show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka that aired from October 2019 to November 2020, on Star Plus.

The scene is from season 2, where show’s protagonist Roshni Ahmed, played by actor Aditi Sharma, arranges for a swayamvar and challenges her suitors to get a piece of the moon.

Watch the video:

In another scene, the second suitor goes up in the space in a CAR! When that plan fails, he aims at the moon with some laser-like object, and manages to break a part of it which then falls on the ground.

Bara masla yeh hai ke chaand ka tukra nechay aa bhi gaya. Anyway I want that car 😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/I8ZvcviyZf — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) March 28, 2021

Well, Twitter is overflowing with memes and hilarious comments, while many said they were left speechless. See funny memes:

In case anyone was wondering what the conclusion was:https://t.co/bBcfnifo0w — Fariha Anwar (@fariha1anwar) March 29, 2021

Hello @NASA Pls don't send any 🚀 to Moon.

They are pulling her down , just explore and give all credit to Director of this serial for such innovation.😂😂 — #StandWithFarmers🏹🚜 (@suyogyadav) March 29, 2021

Can we just hand over all the Oscars & Vimal Paan Masala Elaichi Filmfare awards to this crew? The seriousness with which they acted in that scene!!! And the final, blazing dialogue "… aur kheecho" 👏Saashtaang Pranaam 🙏 — ɐɯ1ʎɐ (@am1ya19) March 29, 2021

@fezback12 indian TV series 😂 women says she will only marry a guy who will bring piece of moon for her. This guy pulled the whole moon 😂 — 🇳🇵🌝🌚 ϟ Bhadralok++ (@RohitChan666) March 28, 2021

😒😒 i wanna die now — Mairaaa…❤ (@Chopra_girl) March 28, 2021

Looking at his vilifying attack, the moon went to depression and that is when the concept of new moon day started. — rao. (@humanalugadde) March 29, 2021

Tum jo kah de to chaand taaro ko thod laaunga mein 🎵🎵

This one is literally doing that 😭😭😭😭🤦‍♀️😂 — Lioness Queen Sarabi (@SowMe18) March 29, 2021

Logic and Science be like. pic.twitter.com/rUFMWy7NtJ — Dev 😎 (@Devjee17) March 29, 2021

My sense of reality has turned upside down – FOREVER! https://t.co/aYaTbH8bMv — Fariha Anwar (@fariha1anwar) March 29, 2021

Watch the video on YouTube here: