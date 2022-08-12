Viral Video Today: Gregory Foster has broken a scorching speed-eating record with Ghost (or Bhut Jolokia) chilli peppers. Racing against the clock, Gregory managed to put away 110.50 g (3.98 oz) – or 17 – of the insanely hot peppers to break the record. Guinness World Records posted a video on its Instagram showing Gregory breaking the record.Also Read - Delhi Metro Services to Continue On Aug 15, Parking Facilities Won’t Be Available Till 2 PM

The chilli enthusiast took on the challenge on 14 November 2021, attempting the record for the most Bhut Jolokia chilli peppers eaten in one minute. He attempted the record in San Diego, California, USA in a public park so the venue was open to the public. Many passers-by stopped to watch the record.

Gregory also holds two other records: Most Carolina Reaper chillies eaten in one minute and fastest time to eat three Carolina Reaper chillies (8.72 seconds). The first of which he broke back the latter he broke in December 2021.

Watch the viral video below:

The Bhut Jolokia chilli pepper can register 1 million – or more – Scoville Heat Units (SHU). That means in one minute, Gregory consumed roughly 17 million SHU. For comparison, a Jalapeño pepper registers around 2,500 – 8,000 SHU.

Gregory has always loved spicy food and even grows his own peppers at home. He has spent decades pushing his tolerance level for spicy foods, and he is now able to stomach the hottest peppers in the world.