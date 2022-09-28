Viral Video: Despite making tremendous progress in the fields of science and technology, India still seems to be gripped by superstitious beliefs and practices. Recently, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao attempted samadhi and buried himself 6 feet under the ground on the advice of a local Hindu priest. The sadhu told the gullible youth that he would achieve enlightenment if he took ‘samadhi’ a day before the Navratra festivals began. When the people of the village came to know about it, they informed the cops following which they rushed to the spot to rescue the youth. In a video of the rescue operation, cops were seen removing the dirt and bamboo covering under which the man was buried. The youth has been identified as Shubham Goswami, a resident of Tajpur village of Asiwan police station area.Also Read - Viral Video: Norwegian Dance Crew & Nora Fatehi Groove to Manike, Internet Can't Get Enough | Watch

MAN TAKES SAMADHI, BURIES HIMSELF 6 FEET UNDER: WATCH VIDEO

यूपी के उन्नाव में एक युवक को पुजारी ने पट्टी पढ़ाई कि “तुम ज़मीन के अंदर भू समाधि ले लो बहुत धन प्राप्त होगा” फिर युवक को 6 फुट गढ्ढा खोद कर गाड़ दिया गया … पुलिस को पता चला तो युवक को भू समाधि से निकाला और अब पुजारी और युवक दोनों जेल में हैं @ndtv pic.twitter.com/B2IfFjRSgw — Saurabh shukla (@Saurabh_Unmute) September 27, 2022

According to NDTV, the police said three priests from Tajpur village in the Unnao district had made the youth take samadhi the hope of making money from religious offerings. All four people, including the young man who was buried, have been arrested by the police.