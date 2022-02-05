New Delhi: We are a hooked to our phone screens at all times. But it could be lethal at times. In one such case, a video going viral on social media showed a man, busy looking at his mobile phone, fell on the metro train tracks in Delhi. The man was walking on the platform engrossed in his phone and ended up on the tracks, losing his footing.Also Read - Viral Video: Anchor Holds Baby During Weather Report While Working From Home. Watch

In the next frame, the man can be seen struggling to get up while some Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were seen rushing to help him. Lucky for him, the personnel were on the platform right across to the man. They climbed down on the tracks and pushed him back up on the platform before the arrival of a metro train. Fortunately, the man, identified as one 58-year-old Shailender Mehta, received only minor bruises to his leg and no serious injury.

Watch the viral video here:

A passenger namely Mr. Shailender Mehata, R/O Shadhara, slipped and fell down on the metro track @ Shahdara Metro Station, Delhi. Alert CISF personnel promptly acted and helped him out. #PROTECTIONandSECURITY #SavingLives@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MoHUA_India pic.twitter.com/Rx2fkwe3Lh — CISF (@CISFHQrs) February 5, 2022

The incident took place on Friday at Shahdara metro station, in the northeast part of the national capital. “A male passenger who was busy in his mobile phone while walking at the platform level slipped and fell down on the metro track from platform number 1. Constable Rothash Chandra of CISF QRT team acted swiftly and stepped down on the metro track and pulled the said passenger out of the track, before arrival of a metro train,” said a CISF statement.