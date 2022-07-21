Viral Video Today: You might remember the famous tale of Shravan Kumar from Ramayan, who was the dutiful son of his old blind parents. As he couldn’t afford the transport, Shravan Kumar put each parent in a basket and tie each basket to an end of a bamboo pole and carried them on his shoulder while on their pilgrimage. He was accidentally killed by King Dasharath, Lord Ram’s father, when Shravan Kumar went to fetch some water from a lake for his parents.Also Read - Viral Video: Here's An Epic Hack of Knotting a Tie in Less Than 10 Seconds. Watch

A video is going viral that shows a man carrying his elderly parents on his shoulders during the Kanwar Yatra. Netizens were immediately reminded of Shravan Kumar when saw the man's video. In the video, a man can be seen carrying his elderly parents on a scale. He replaced the scale's containers with small chairs and carried his mother and father on his shoulders.

The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Ashok Kumar and has received around 11k views. “Nowadays, old parents are despised, they are thrown out of the house or not allowed to live with their children. Whereas, today the opposite view was seen. There is a Shravan Kumar among lakhs of Shiva devotees who has come on a Kanwar Yatra with his elderly parents in a palanquin. My respects!” the caption said.

Watch the viral video below:

जहां आजकल बूढ़े मां-बाप का तिरस्कार होता है, उन्हें घर से निकाल दिया जाता है या अपने साथ रहने नहीं दिया जाता.. वहीं आज इसका विपरीत दृश्य देखने को मिला.. लाखों शिवभक्तों के बीच एक श्रवण कुमार भी है जो पालकी में अपने बुज़ुर्ग माता-पिता को लेकर कांवड़ यात्रा पर आया है.. मेरा नमन! pic.twitter.com/phG1h3pfg1 — Ashok Kumar IPS (@AshokKumar_IPS) July 19, 2022

Twitter users hailed the man for his love and commitment towards his elderly parents. Many netizens even called him Shravan Kumar. “Jitni tareef karu utni kam hai (Any amount of praise will be less for this gesture),” a user wrote. “Salute,” another user tweeted.