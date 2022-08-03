Viral Video: Snakes and crocodile, are the kind of animals which immediately instill fear in the minds of people. Yet there are several brave souls who have mastered this fear and even gone on to keep these slimy and sneaky creatures as their pets. A video is going viral on social media showing a man feeding a crocodile from a close proximity, as if it’s no big deal. In the video, the crocodile is perched on the man’s knees as he feeds it chunks of meat. The person in the video isn’t a bit scared as he seems rather fearless, and casually feeds the crocodile and also gives him a little nudge on the head. The crocodile then swims away after having his hunger satiated.Also Read - Viral Video: Agra Shop Sells Ghevar Made With Gold For Raksha Bandhan, Priced At Rs 25,000/kg | Watch

The video has been shared on Twitter by The Figen. “What type of pet is that bro?” reads the caption.

Watch the video here:

What type of pet is that bro?pic.twitter.com/SjlJRYJsDA — Figen (@TheFigen) August 2, 2022

The video has gone viral, with 4.3 million views with more than 4800 retweets, and several comments. Many were left stunned after watching the video, while many tried to see the reasoning behind it. One user said, “Oh my god! I can’t even look.” Another commented, “Fun fact: Yes, crocodilians are dangerous apex predators. However, they’re also the most intelligent of all reptiles. There are many cases where people have socialized them but they’re still wild animals and never really “safe” or truly tame. So, I don’t recommend this!” A third commented, “The type of pet that will grow rapidly and tire of feeding games and opt for the whole leg option.”