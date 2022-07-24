Viral Video Today: A man’s heroic rescue of how he caught a toddler who fell from a building is going viral on social media. The incident took place in eastern China. The video was originally posted on Weibo and later surfaced on other platforms.Also Read - LIVE ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Headingly, Leeds: Check Live Score and Match Updates Here

Taking to Twitter, Lijian Zhao, spokesman and DDG, Information Department, Foreign Ministry in China, shared the video saying, “Heroes among us”. The clip has received over 138k views 7,700 likes. The man, identified as Shen Dong, initially heard a loud bang from the building, reports said, He then realised that it is caused after the two-year-old girl fell on the steel roofing of the building from her apartment’s balcony. Also Read - Weekly Tarot Horoscope Video Prediction From 25th to 31st July: Cancerians Do Not Decide Anything Impulsively

The man saw the toddler slipping from there and ran towards the building with a woman while speaking on a phone. Within moments, he throws his phone and extends his arms upwards and manages to catch the little girl before she could hit the pavement. The kid was immediately taken to a hospital. She sustained injuries but is now stable. Also Read - Aadhaar-Voter Card Linking: Congress Leader Challenges Move, Supreme Court to Hear Petition Tomorrow

Watch the viral video below:

Heroes among us. pic.twitter.com/PumEDocVvC — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) July 22, 2022

Not all heroes wear capes!