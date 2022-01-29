A video is going viral on social media that will give you goosebumps as a man can be seen catching a massive snake with his bare hands. The video shows a volunteer in Thailand’s Krabi province rescuing a giant king cobra. Locals informed authorities that the cobra slithered into a palm plantation and tried to hide in a septic tank. The king cobra measured nearly 14 feet (4.5 metres) and weighed 10 kgs.Also Read - Viral Video: Husband Pranks Wife With Fake Snake, She Jumps Into His Lap | Watch

The 40-year-old man, Sutee Naewhaad from the Ao Nang Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, took around 20 minutes to capture the king cobra. He first lured the snake to an open road and then began his attempt to catch it. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Carries Massive Python on His Shoulders, Leaves Internet Stunned

In the video shared on Facebook, the snake could be seen resisting all attempts of being captured and even tried to attack the volunteer. The snake even jumped towards the man with an open jaw to attack him but the man dodged the cobra’s attempt. He managed to move out the snake’s way and grabbed its head in his hands. Also Read - Viral Video: King Cobra and Python Fight Aggressively in Water. Watch Who Wins

After being caught, the king cobra was safely released in its natural habitat. The snake catcher said the snake was probably looking for its mate, as another cobra was recently killed by locals.

Watch the viral video below: