Viral video: An amazing video of a man catching a dropped iPhone while riding a roller coaster has gone viral on social media. The incident happened at a Barcelona theme park where a New Zealand man emerged as as a hero after he caught a stranger’s phone mid-air while enjoying the roller-coaster ride. The ride is called Shambhala: Expedición al Himalaya and is one of Europe’s fastest rollercoasters, travelling speeds of 83mph. Also Read - Amrita Rao Recreates The Viral 'Jal Lijiye' Meme With a Hilarious Twist, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Notably, Samuel Kempf saw that a man, two rows in front, dropped his phone at the bottom of his car, and couldn’t catch it. Samuel stepped in and reflexively caught the device when it flew by his arm’s reach.

The incredible moment was captured on camera as the whole ride was filmed. Buitengebieden shared the video with the caption,”He caught a mobile phone while riding a roller coaster!”

Watch the video here:

He caught a mobile phone while riding a roller coaster! 😲🔥 pic.twitter.com/92V3QCxL6V — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 29, 2021

While speaking to Stuff New Zealand, Samuel described the incident and said, “The guy two rows ahead of me, as the ride started doing its ascent before it drops, he had his phone out and he dropped it and it just landed at the bottom of his cart. He was trying to reach down and grab it but because he was locked in he couldn’t reach it and I just jokingly said to my brother and the people we were with ‘get ready to catch.”

“The ride started and I totally forgot about it because I was just in the moment ’cause it was such a good ride and then after the first drop we rose up and I just saw the phone drift across my view so I reached out and managed to catch it,” he added.