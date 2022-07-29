Viral Video: Snakes are scary creatures and no matter the size or breed, any encounter with them is terrifying. Imagine having the best time while floating on a boat and a snake falls on you, out of nowhere. One such video has surfaced on social media showing a rather terrifying situation for some, yet hilarious for others. In the video, a group of friends can be seen chilling in a lake when they spot a snake swimming. One of the boys catches the snake and eventually throws it far away, however he misses his aim. Unfortunately, the snake lands on two nearby people who are chilling on a boat.Also Read - After Being Bitten by Snake, Bihar Man Captures It & Carries Reptile to The Hospital | What Happened Next

The video has been shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, who wrote, “Not only the target, the target should also be right.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and users were left amused watching the video. One user wrote, “It is very dangerous to kick off snake to others so take care of it,” while another commented, “Hahaha, you were joking with these people who were enjoying?” A third wrote, “Imagine the plight of people floating there & a snake falls on them out of nowhere!”

Aise doston ka hona jeevan me bahut jaruri hai 😂😂 https://t.co/BGclfykBUu — Prakash Chandra (@Chandrapathik95) July 28, 2022

What do you think?