Ghaziabad: Yet another video of a man spitting into tandoori rotis while sticking it inside the tandoor (oven) to cook has gone viral from a roadside dhaba in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The shocking video has left everyone stunned and soon after it went viral, the man has reportedly been arrested. The video likely shot on a phone went viral after it was shared by a Twitter user captioned in Hindi that says, "A video of a Chicken Point in Ghaziabad has surfaced, in which a man is seen making roti by spitting."

In the viral video, one can see the man making the tandoori rotis, while several other kitchen staff were also standing and working. While making the round-shaped roti from the dough balls, the man can be seen spitting instead of putting oil or water to make the bread. The man keeps on making the rotis without even noticing that his act was being caught on camera.

गाजियाबाद के एक चिकन पॉइंट का वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें एक शख्स थूक लगाकर रोटी बनाता दिख रहा है. pic.twitter.com/utDi9Jh9F8 — Anubhav Veer Shakya (@AnubhavVeer) October 17, 2021

As per reports, the local police administration sprung into action after netizens, disturbed with the viral clip, urged them to take quick action. The man, Tamijuddin, has now been arrested and sent to jail, and a report has also been filed against the Chicken Point, the Dhaba where he worked. After several media houses tagged the Ghaziabad Police’s Twitter handle with the video, the police team replied, “In the said case, necessary legal action is being taken by registering a case against the accused.”