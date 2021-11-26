Kanpur: As we all know, Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur has been famous for the usage of tobacco and pan masala, and there have been several jokes and memes on the same. The same obsession was in full display at Kanpur’s Green Park stadium where a man was caught on camera chewing ‘gutkha’ while talking on the phone in the stands.Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dad Grooves to Badshah’s Jugnu Song With His Son, Desi Janta Loves It | Watch

Notably, it was the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand on Thursday, but all the internet could talk about was the man chewing guthka. The hilarious incident was caught on camera after completion of 70 overs. In the viral video, the man was seen talking on the phone with his mouth full of Gutkha when the camera panned onto him. However, before he could notice that he was on camera, the internet had already found its meme material.

Needless to say, netizens were left in splits as they flooded the internet with hilarious memes. Reacting to the viral video, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer also shared a meme on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

One user joked, ”This is the symbol of Kanpur with puriya in the mouth.” Another wrote, ”When you don’t need to show the outfield or the stands to guess the venue!”

Here are some of the best ones:

In post match presentation this guy must give Pan bahar man of the match to the player.😹

Proper brand ambassador for them @PanBaharElaichi #INDvsNZ https://t.co/294JRvGSpV — Kishore Bardhan (@KishoreBardhan) November 25, 2021

Tell me you are from Kanpur Without telling me you are from Kanpur. https://t.co/Xee3NQYyxh — Abbas Haider (@abbas_haiderr) November 25, 2021

Picture That proves Match is in #Kanpur https://t.co/Dm2aDML3ZI — 𝐃𝐑𝐱 𝐀𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐭 💉💊 (@shieldcovered) November 25, 2021

Can almost hear the tone he's talking in: pic.twitter.com/DJZEz4sgKG — Rishav Mishra 🙇 (@theNormieGuy) November 25, 2021

This is the symbol of Kanpur with puriya in the mouth.😎 https://t.co/mLPNg4XGud — Jitendra Kumar (@Jitendra2u) November 25, 2021

Muskurayein, aap Kanpur mai hai 🙈 https://t.co/SPfAuElk67 — Kuldip Agrawal (@kuldipag) November 25, 2021

Enjoying Match, Having Gutkha in mouth, Girl Friend Beside and pictures displaying on Big Screen, What a Delightful Life!🤣 https://t.co/RUo4ZA1RvS — नितिन यादव 🇮🇳 (@ni3yadav__) November 25, 2021

So all the KANPUR GUTKA memes/jokes are for REAL 🤣 https://t.co/UZfi01vGXA — Gaurav Taparia (@whogaurav12) November 25, 2021

Fine half-centuries by Shreyas Iyer (75 not out off 136 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (50 not out off 100 balls) helped India reach 258/4 in 84 overs at stumps on Day One of first Test against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium on Thursday.