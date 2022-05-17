Viral Video Today: A fascinating video is going crazy viral on desi Twitter where a man is chopping cabbages (patta gobhi) with lightning speed. The video was shared on Twitter by President Green Belt and Road Institute, Erik Solheim. Netizens were stunned at the man’s cutting skills and his coordination with other men. The video has received more than 1.4 million views and 89k likes.Also Read - Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar to Teach UP Prisoners to Try New Recipes, Improve Quality of Jail Food

"This is why India doesn't need robotic automation….," the tweet reads. The clip shows a few men working together to pack harvested cabbages into big sacks that will go to markets and vegetable sellers. A man sitting on the ground tosses cabbage one by one a man who's standing and chopping cabbages and then tossing to two men who are catching the cut cabbages and putting them in a sack.

The video shows the men filling up the huge bag with cabbages with amazing coordination in less than a minute. The man standing in the middle can be seen cutting the excess leaves and stems of cabbages with super speed and precision, while not cutting his hand or missing a single catch.

Watch the viral video below:

This is why India 🇮🇳 doesn't need robotic automation.…. pic.twitter.com/GU8QMSAy18 — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) May 16, 2022

Twitter users were super impressed with the man’s skills and his brilliant coordination with the other men. Here are some of the commented from the post:

i love my india — Shankar Jadhav_ (@Shankar8181) May 16, 2022

The middle person is the rockstar here! Fine example of “practice makes man perfect”! — Heisenberg Certainty (@onlinelife_) May 16, 2022

But coordination is much bigger value , playing the vital role here — Simply Indian(manoj) (@manojrajput_oo7) May 16, 2022

This is called “Work Perfection” — Peeyush Singh (@peeyush745) May 16, 2022

Good sync between the two — Indiver Badal (@IndiverBadal) May 16, 2022

Yes sir, we do have population issue, so people need work and automation will kill the work. — Sachin Tripathi (@SachinT13119582) May 16, 2022

What do you think of the video?