Viral Video Today: A fascinating video is going crazy viral on desi Twitter where a man is chopping cabbages (patta gobhi) with lightning speed. The video was shared on Twitter by President Green Belt and Road Institute, Erik Solheim. Netizens were stunned at the man's cutting skills and his coordination with other men. The video has received more than 1.4 million views and 89k likes.
"This is why India doesn't need robotic automation….," the tweet reads. The clip shows a few men working together to pack harvested cabbages into big sacks that will go to markets and vegetable sellers. A man sitting on the ground tosses cabbage one by one a man who's standing and chopping cabbages and then tossing to two men who are catching the cut cabbages and putting them in a sack.
The video shows the men filling up the huge bag with cabbages with amazing coordination in less than a minute. The man standing in the middle can be seen cutting the excess leaves and stems of cabbages with super speed and precision, while not cutting his hand or missing a single catch.
Watch the viral video below:
Twitter users were super impressed with the man’s skills and his brilliant coordination with the other men. Here are some of the commented from the post:
What do you think of the video?