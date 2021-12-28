Viral Video: People across the world do all sorts of unique and crazy things to get their names registered in record books. Recently, two Vietnamese brothers smashed a Guinness World Record when one of them climbed 100 stairs with the other balanced on his head in 53 seconds. The daring stunt was performed outside Saint Mary’s Cathedral in Girona, Spain, on December 23. As the cathedral had only 90 steps, additional 10 steps were set up for the stunt.Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Wears 10 Masks in 7.35 Seconds, Sets Guinness World Record | Watch

After completion of the stunt, the brothers set a new record for “most consecutive steps ascended while balancing a person on the head.”

Watch the mind-blowing video here:

Notably, Giang Quoc Co, 37, and Giang Quoc Nghiep, 32, had set a record earlier in the same venue in December 2016 by climbing 90 steps in 52 seconds and this year they climbed 100 steps in 53 seconds. According to Indian Express, the record was beaten two years later by Peruvian acrobats Pablo Nonato Panduro and Joel Yaicate Saavedra, who ascended 91 stairs.

Here’s the video:

“Today, we are feeling wonderful. We are feeling amazing, because now we have climbed 100 steps within 53 seconds and I did not imagine in my mind…I hope everybody will remember this day,” one of them was heard saying in a video shared by Sputnik Việt Nam.

“Some days ago, we were under stress because of everyday practice. The weather is very cold and we practise in the morning till night…Five years ago, we climbed 90 steps within 52 seconds…I feel wonderful,” another can be heard saying in the video.